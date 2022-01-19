Left Menu

Congress CEC to meet virtually today for selection of candidates for upcoming UP polls

Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) to meet on Wednesday through video conferencing for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) to meet on Wednesday through video conferencing for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said. Till now, the party has announced 125 candidates for the polls.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

