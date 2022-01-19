Eleven of UK PM Johnson's lawmakers submitted no confidence letters on Wednesday - Telegraph
Eleven lawmakers of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party have have submitted letters of no confidence in him on Wednesday morning, the Telegraph reported.
"Eleven members of the 2019 Conservative party intake have submitted letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson this morning," Christopher Hope of the Daily Telegraph said in a tweet.
Fifty-four letters from Conservative lawmakers are needed to trigger a no confidence vote in Johnson.
