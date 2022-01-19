Left Menu

Rebel SP MLA, elected as UP assembly dy speaker on BJP support, quits his party

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:08 IST
Rebel SP MLA, elected as UP assembly dy speaker on BJP support, quits his party
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh assembly’s Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party MLA who had been elected to the House’s post on the BJP’s support, formally quit the SP’s membership.

The SP MLA from Hardoi Sadar assembly seat said he has also quoit as the MLA and deputy speaker of the House.

''I have sent my resignation from the SP to its national president Akhilesh Yadav. I have also resigned from the assembly membership and from the post of deputy speaker,'' Nitin Agarwal told reporters here.

Agarwal, who was elected the assembly deputy speaker on the BJP’s support had not formally joined the party and was technically still an SP MLA.

Agarwal, who shared the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP’s Jan Vishwas rally, is likely to contest the assembly polls from his Hardoi Sadar seat on a BJP ticket.

Political observers sresignation is a mere formality as he has already gone with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022