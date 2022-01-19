UK will keep lateral flow tests free for as long as needed - PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:35 IST
Lateral flow tests for COVID-19 will remain free for as long as is needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"Of course we'll keep lateral flow tests free for as long as is necessary," he told parliament.
