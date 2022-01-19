After no woman candidate in 2017, Cong's Pankhuri Pathak files nomination from Noida

Young Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Noida –a seat that had no woman candidate in the 2017 polls.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice president Pankaj Singh is the sitting MLA from Noida. He had filed his nomination on Tuesday.

Pathak (29), a legal consultant by profession, was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party's youth wing but had switched over to the Congress in 2018, and she is currently the party's state vice chairperson for social media.

The Congress has announced 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh and campaigned on the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'.

BJP's Singh had secured around 65 per cent votes in the Noida Assembly constituency in 2017. All 15 candidates back then were men.

Noida, which goes to poll on February 10, has 6.90 lakh voters. In 2012, three among the total 31 candidates were women. However, BJP's Mahesh Sharma had emerged victorious.

