SP leaders' daughter, daughter-in-law believe BJP rule safe for women: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party after Aparna Yadav joined the BJP Wednesday, saying SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law and its leader Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter believe the BJP’s rule is safe for women.

Sanghmitra, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently quit the BJP to join the SP, is a BJP MP and has said that she will not leave it.

''Even Maurya's daughter and Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law believe that 'bahu beti' are safe in the BJP,'' Thakur, a BJP co-incharge for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, told reporters.

The BJP leader claimed that there has been a lot of opposition within the SP and its allies over the names in the first list of candidates for the polls.

The kind of people given tickets have drawn a lot of flak, he said. The BJP has alleged that the SP-RLD list carries a number of people facing serious criminal charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)