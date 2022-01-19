Left Menu

UK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: "Yes ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:48 IST
UK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: "Yes ... Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out and (were) elected on in 2019 and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this."

The press secretary also said he planned to fight the next general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022