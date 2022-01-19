UK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: "Yes ... Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out and (were) elected on in 2019 and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this."

The press secretary also said he planned to fight the next general election.

