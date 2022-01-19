UK PM Johnson will fight on, says press secretary
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: "Yes ...
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fight the next national election and any confidence vote brought against him by his Conservative lawmakers, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if Johnson would fight a confidence motion, the press secretary told reporters: "Yes ... Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out and (were) elected on in 2019 and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this."
The press secretary also said he planned to fight the next general election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Conservatives
- Conservative
- Johnson
- British
ALSO READ
S.Korea's conservatives falter in election race over blunders, internal strife
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
Boris Johnson dismisses visa link with Indian free trade deal