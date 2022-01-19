Left Menu

West Bengal legislative assembly hears Mukul Roy's defection case, next hearing on January 28

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's defection case was heard before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday where the Speaker observed that they will abide by the Supreme Court's order in Roy's case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:25 IST
West Bengal legislative assembly hears Mukul Roy's defection case, next hearing on January 28
TMC leader Mukul Roy. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's defection case was heard before the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday where the Speaker observed that they will abide by the Supreme Court's order in Roy's case. "We'll abide by the order of the Supreme Court and within a due course of time, the order on Mukul Roy will be out", said West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

He further informed that the next hearing date would be January 28. As per information, case submission from Mukul Roy's side ended today and BJP is yet to reply in the case. "The hearing took place today. I wanted to continue it tomorrow as well but the lawyer asked for the date of January 28", the Speaker added.

The Supreme Court on Monday has directed the Speaker for a speedy discussion on Mukul Roy's disqualification case. The Apex Court hopes to take a concrete decision in the second week of February. In June 2021, West Bengal Leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari had filed a petition before the Speaker, seeking the disqualification of Roy as a member of the Assembly, on the grounds of his defection to the TMC.

Further BJP MLA Ambika Roy had advanced a plea challenging Mukul Roy's election as chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022