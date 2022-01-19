Left Menu

Jharkhand labourers stranded in Maldives to return home soon

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:06 IST
Jharkhand labourers stranded in Maldives to return home soon
  • Country:
  • India

Arrangements have been made to bring back 33 labourers who are stranded in the Maldives, following the intervention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Wednesday.

The labourers from Jharkhand's Giridih and Hazaribagh districts are stranded in Maldives' capital Male for quite some time, they said.

After Soren got to know about it from social media, he directed officials concerned to make arrangements to bring them back.

The state's Labour Commissioner got in touch with Indian High Commission in Male, which stepped in to resolve the crisis and send back the labourers, officials said.

A meeting was held between the labourers and the company, where they were working, in presence of Indian High Commission officials. Following this, the company paid their dues and also arranged for air tickets to Ranchi.

As only one flight a week is operating between India and Maldives due to the COVID restrictions, the labourers will return home soon, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022