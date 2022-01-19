Jharkhand labourers stranded in Maldives to return home soon

Arrangements have been made to bring back 33 labourers who are stranded in the Maldives, following the intervention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Wednesday.

The labourers from Jharkhand's Giridih and Hazaribagh districts are stranded in Maldives' capital Male for quite some time, they said.

After Soren got to know about it from social media, he directed officials concerned to make arrangements to bring them back.

The state's Labour Commissioner got in touch with Indian High Commission in Male, which stepped in to resolve the crisis and send back the labourers, officials said.

A meeting was held between the labourers and the company, where they were working, in presence of Indian High Commission officials. Following this, the company paid their dues and also arranged for air tickets to Ranchi.

As only one flight a week is operating between India and Maldives due to the COVID restrictions, the labourers will return home soon, officials said.

