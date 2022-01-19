Left Menu

UP polls: BJP fields Mukta Raja from Aligarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:23 IST
The BJP on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh. With this, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party.

The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.

Earlier in the day, the top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP leaders also held meetings with Apnal Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad to finalise the seat sharing agreement.

The elections for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

