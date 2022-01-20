Biden blasts Republicans, asks party to name what it stands for

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed Republicans for blocking his legislative agenda for political purposes, saying the party is more interested in defeating his presidency than doing things for the American people.

During a press briefing marking the one-year anniversary of his presidency, Biden said he did not over promise on his agenda, but did underestimate Republican opposition.

"Name me one thing they're for," Biden said of Republicans. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

