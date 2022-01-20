Australia to 'fight back' against hostile states in cyber - minister

Australia and Britain will "fight back" against cyberattacks from China, Russia, and Iran, defense minister Peter Dutton said ahead of consultations with Britain in Sydney. Australia's defense and foreign affairs ministers will meet with Britain's defense secretary Ben Wallace and foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday for the annual Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN).

Australia and Britain would coordinate cyber sanction regimes to increase deterrence, raising the costs for hostile state activity in cyberspace, said foreign affairs minister Marise Payne, after signing an agreement on Thursday with Truss. "Australia is committed to working with partners such as the UK to challenge malign actors who use technology to undermine freedom and democracy," Payne said in a statement.

Dutton said Friday's meeting would have a big focus on cyber. "Both the UK and Australia get regular attacks from Russia and from China, Iran, and other countries," he said on the radio, adding they would "fight back".

Discussions will also identify areas where Australia and Britain can work together in the Indo-Pacific region and Australia's nuclear submarine program. The new Aukus defense alliance with Britain and the United States, which last year prompted Australia to cancel a contract for a conventional French submarine in favor of a nuclear submarine program supported by the United States and Britain, was crucial for Australia, he said.

"They are big countries and they have big military machines and are important allies and friends for us as a smaller country of only 25 million people if we are going to deter countries from aggressive behavior," he said.

