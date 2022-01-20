Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:00 IST
Goa CM to contest from Sanquelim
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP's candidate from Sanquelim, according to the list announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

