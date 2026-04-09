Devendra Fadnavis Commits to Enhancing Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his commitment to advancing developments at Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad, an important religious landmark of the Nath sect, located in Beed district.

During a speech at the valedictory event of the 94th 'Narali Saptaha' in Mhasobawadi, Fadnavis pledged infrastructure enhancements, including road expansions, to address the site's needs.

Fadnavis appreciated the site's meticulous planning, highlighting its schedule already being set until 2039, a testament to the movement's ability to foster unity in society. Environment Minister Pankaja Munde and other political leaders were also present at the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)