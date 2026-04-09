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Devendra Fadnavis Commits to Enhancing Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged his government's commitment to the development of the Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad, a significant religious site of the Nath sect in Beed district. He emphasized the need for infrastructure improvements and celebrated the site's meticulous long-term planning as a strength in societal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Commits to Enhancing Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad Development
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his commitment to advancing developments at Shri Kshetra Gahininath Gad, an important religious landmark of the Nath sect, located in Beed district.

During a speech at the valedictory event of the 94th 'Narali Saptaha' in Mhasobawadi, Fadnavis pledged infrastructure enhancements, including road expansions, to address the site's needs.

Fadnavis appreciated the site's meticulous planning, highlighting its schedule already being set until 2039, a testament to the movement's ability to foster unity in society. Environment Minister Pankaja Munde and other political leaders were also present at the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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