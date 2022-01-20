ITV says: UK investigation finds email warning lockdown party should not go ahead
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:05 IST
An official investigating Downing Street parties has found an email from a senior official to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's private secretary warning that a May 20, 2020 party should not go ahead, ITV political editor said on Thursday.
"I understand Sue Gray has found the email from a senior official to PM's principle private secretary Martin Reynolds warning him the 20 May party should not go ahead," Robert Peston said on Twitter.
