ITV says: UK investigation finds email warning lockdown party should not go ahead

An official investigating Downing Street parties has found an email from a senior official to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's private secretary warning that a May 20, 2020 party should not go ahead, ITV political editor said on Thursday.

"I understand Sue Gray has found the email from a senior official to PM's principle private secretary Martin Reynolds warning him the 20 May party should not go ahead," Robert Peston said on Twitter.

