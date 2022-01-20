Left Menu

Stampede at church event in Liberian capital kills 29

He did not indicate what caused the stampede. "The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country." President George Weah is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, his press office said.

A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.

