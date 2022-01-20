Left Menu

Italian parliament proposes presidential vote in car park for COVID cases

Around 35 lawmakers have currently tested positive for the virus or are under isolation - parliamentary sources told Reuters - and this could have an impact on the majority needed to pick a new head of state. It is now up to the government to formally approve a temporary waiver to isolation rules for those who want to vote, the speaker's office said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:26 IST
Italian parliament proposes presidential vote in car park for COVID cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19 could be allowed to vote for Italy's next president in a parliamentary car park, the lower house speaker's office said on Thursday, provided the government gives them a special permit to leave their homes. Over 1,000 members of parliament and regional delegates will begin voting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italian-parties-look-solve-presidential-conundrum-avoid-political-chaos-2022-01-20 on Jan. 24 for the successor of president Sergio Mattarella.

The proposal to use the car park was outlined after a meeting between the lower house speaker, Roberto Fico, and the lower house party leaders, who asked to ensure that everyone has the right to vote. Around 35 lawmakers have currently tested positive for the virus or are under isolation - parliamentary sources told Reuters - and this could have an impact on the majority needed to pick a new head of state.

It is now up to the government to formally approve a temporary waiver to isolation rules for those who want to vote, the speaker's office said. A two-third majority is required https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italian-presidential-elections-shrouded-parliamentary-secrecy-2022-01-13 to secure an election in any of the first three ballots. Thereafter, a simple majority is needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022