After Biden comments, Ukraine president says there are no 'minor incursions'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said there were no "minor incursions and small nations", an unusually blunt riposte to comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden a day earlier on the West's response to a Russian attack on Ukraine. "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:14 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said there were no "minor incursions and small nations", an unusually blunt riposte to comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden a day earlier on the West's response to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a great power Ukraine," he tweeted.

The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful ally in its standoff with Russia but Biden suggested divisions among Western allies about how to react to a "minor incursion". Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

