Congress demands all-party delegation led by PM Modi should visit LAC

By Siddharth Sharma After the Arunachal Pradesh incident of abduction of an Indian youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Congress Party is taking on the Modi government and demanding that an all-party delegation of the MPs should visit the Line of Actual Control (LAC) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters, Congress MP and spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said, "The Congress party has always put the interest of the country above the interest of the party. We have never tried to derive political gains but have worked for the benefit of the nation. Be it the security of the nation, whether it is our brave army, whether it is issues of terrorism. Whether there were attacks on things like Raghunath Temple or Parliament, we never did politics on it. Even on top of that we never did our vote-bank politics about the brave army. It is the responsibility of all of us to see that the borders of our nation are safe. No one should enter our borders even a little bit." Gohil further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had warned long ago that China is intruding into Indian territory but the Central Government did not do anything.

"Rahul Gandhi warned long ago that look, China is coming to our border, Modi ji, do something. But that matter was not taken seriously at that time. What I am putting in front of you, Rahul Gandhi is the leader of Congress, Modi ji does not listen to him. Some opposition party says in Parliament, he is not allowed to speak. You do not listen to him. But your state president, who is the president of Arunachal Pradesh, member of your national executive, which is considered to be the strongest decision-making committee in BJP, a member of that committee and a senior member of parliament of BJP is saying this. Modi ji, you will believe his words, will you not?" he added. "I congratulate that MP, Tapir Gao ji. I know he must have been under pressure to delete the tweet but he hasn't deleted it. That is why I thank him. We have put his tweet on the screen in front of all of you, in which he has written, 'Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bising village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh'. His friend escaped from the PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India requested to step up for his early release," said Congress leader.

"This BJP's Arunachal Pradesh president, BJP National Executive member, senior MP Tapir Gao had said that a 17-year-old boy has been taken to China from inside our border in Arunachal. He had a friend with him who escaped by somehow saving his life. It has also been said that in 2018, China has built 3 to 4 km road in our territory. There is no one else to say this. Modi ji this is BJP MP, Modi ji this is Arunachal Pradesh BJP president," he said. He further asked the Prime Minister to say something on China.

"Modi ji, Gao is a member of the national executive. Will you ignore him now too? If you do this, then what Chanakya ji had said that when despite having a strong army, the ruler of the country who has neither courage nor spirit, that nation comes in trouble, their citizens and their borders. Here our citizens are taken away, a road is built inside our border, they enter and why are you silent on this? Your Twitter speaks like Kapalbhati. If you are not able to gather the crowd, such an atmosphere comes, then every day you keep on giving two-three speeches to the people for hours. Let's say something on China too," said Gohil. Gohil further said, "I want to say this seriously and I also ask my journalist colleagues to take this seriously. A very senior officer of our army said that we have many such points where we are face to face with China and we also used to go patrolling till there. We used to do this patrolling for years, but there are many such points, where the government has forbidden the army to go on patrolling within its limits and these points which they told me from their territory were - PT 17, which is in Gogra. It is also said that Hot Spring has become a point. The second happened in Galwan Valley, where there was face-to-face situation. The third was Pangong, wherever the army of China and our country was face to face and the fourth was Kailash. The senior army officers who were saying on these four points were only talking about their territory that we used to go to these four places in my territory."

"The government has forbidden us from patrolling--we should not do patrolling there and China is sitting there piling up and I don't know what it would be doing in that territory of ours. It is not known because we have been forbidden from patrolling," he said. "I demand from Modi ji, my information may be wrong. Perhaps even one of your MPs can lie, so you can say that their information was also wrong. I demand to come to Modi ji. You will fight for the interest of the nation. Rahul Gandhi has said these are the values of the Congress party. We are with you shoulder to shoulder. Let us form a team of MPs of all political parties. The four places that I have said, where your MP has said that China had made a road, let's go with the MPs of all political parties under your leadership. Doodh ka doodh pani ka pani hoga. If you say that no, everyone is safe here, show that to all political party people. Is it your 56-inch chest that you are sitting silently saying that it is a question of the interest of the nation, not a political issue?" he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)