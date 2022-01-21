2 Congress leaders in UP's Bulandshahr resign ahead of polls

Two Congress leaders in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have resigned from the party, reportedly unhappy over the selection of candidates for the assembly election.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the results will be announced on March 10.

Ahead of the polls, Bulandshahr district president and state Congress committee member Sheopal Singh and district general secretary Rahul Valmiki resigned from the party.

Sheopal Singh was reportedly seeking the party ticket from the Anoopshahr assembly constituency, but the Congress fielded Chaudhary Gajendra Singh, a two-term BSP MLA.

Gajendra Singh had joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal last month but switched over to the Congress recently after being denied ticket by the Jayant Chaudhary-led party.

