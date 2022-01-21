Left Menu

Bolsonaro cuts short Guyana trip after mother dies

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cut short his first official visit to neighbouring Guyana on Friday after his mother died, meaning talks on a planned South American energy alliance would be postponed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:01 IST
Bolsonaro cuts short Guyana trip after mother dies

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cut short his first official visit to neighbouring Guyana on Friday after his mother died, meaning talks on a planned South American energy alliance would be postponed. Bolsonaro said his mother Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro had died aged 94 without revealing the cause of death.

"With deep regret I inform the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in His infinite goodness. At this moment I'm getting ready to get back to Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Twitter. Bolsonaro, who met Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Paramaribo on Thursday, was expected to fly to Georgetown to meet Guyanese counterpart Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday, before returning to Brasilia later in the day.

Bolsonaro's first official trip to Guyana and Suriname was meant to discuss steps toward forging an infrastructure that would better share the South American countries' energy and natural resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022