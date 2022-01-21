My govt showed decisiveness in resolving long-pending border issues with Assam: Meghalaya CM

By Payal Mehta Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that his government has shown decisiveness in resolving the long-pending border issues with Assam adding that they are committed to making this decade the "Meghalayan decade" by getting enlisted in the top 10 states in the next 10 years.

Addressing the occasion of statehood of Meghalaya, Sangma said, "My government showed decisiveness in resolving the long-pending border issues with the State of Assam. Working under the guidance of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and in collaboration with the Government of Assam, we have come to a resolution in 6 out of the 12 areas of difference. The areas where we have received a resolution are Tarabari (Nonglang) area, Gizang (Nonglang), Hahim (Nongriangsih- Jyrngam), Boklapara area, Khanapara - Pillangkata area and South -Eastern Portion of the Boundary (Ratacherra) Area." "My government is committed to making this the Meghalayan decade and achieving the vision of being amongst the top 10 states in the next 10 years," he added.

Elaborating his vision of the top-performing state, Sangma said that it means to him the enabling of an ecosystem of cognitive development. "What does it mean to be a top-performing State? To me, it means that every infant in the State has access to quality nutrition and parental care. That there is an enabling ecosystem where their cognitive development happens, and they can achieve their potential as adults to the fullest. To me, it means that every child goes to a school where learning is joy, and where the building blocks of them becoming innovators and achievers in the society is built," Sangma said.

"To me, it means that every mother has access to the best healthcare at every step, right from conception, to pre and postnatal stages. That even in the remotest of areas, the citizens are able to access quality and affordable healthcare. It also means that there are roads and internet connectivity in every village, that there is uninterrupted and reliable electricity and water supply to every village so that enterprises and other facilities can be set up even in the rural areas. Where all the towns are smart towns powered by technology and sustainable systems," he added. The Chief Minister expressed the belief that his government has laid a "strong foundation" for achieving the target in the last four years.

"This is the Meghalaya that I and my government want to build. And I believe that we have laid a strong foundation for this in the last 4 years," Sangma said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to Meghalaya on its statehood day.

"Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state," tweeted Shah. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya met Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the reports of the regional committees and the outcome of discussions between the two governments to resolve the border dispute amicably.

Sangma said the Home Minister expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. "Called on Hon'ble HM, @AmitShah Ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa Ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports and we will meet HM again post 26th Jan," Sangma tweeted. (ANI)

