Left Menu

BJP releases second list of 85 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the second list of 85 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 19:48 IST
BJP releases second list of 85 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the second list of 85 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Aditi Singh, who had resigned from Congress to join BJP, has been given the ticket from Rae Bareli.

The party had released the first list of 107 candidates on January 15. The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022