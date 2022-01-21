Left Menu

Goa polls: Siolim MLA Palienkar quits Assembly, GFP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:06 IST
Goa polls: Siolim MLA Palienkar quits Assembly, GFP
Goa Forward Party MLA Vinod Palienkar on Friday resigned from the party and the Assembly in the poll-bound state.

Palienkar, representing Siolim seat, tendered his resignation to the office of the Speaker during the day, and became the second GFP legislator after Jayesh Salgaonkar to resign ahead of the polls, reducing the strength of the Vijai Sardesai-led party in the 40-member House to one.

Palienkar said he resigned as his supporters want him to fight the polls, scheduled for February 14, as an Independent candidate from Siolim.

