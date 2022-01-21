Left Menu

Baltic States sending anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:40 IST
Baltic States sending anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Friday evening.

"Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their Allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said. Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-clears-baltic-states-send-us-made-weapons-ukraine-2022-01-20 to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022