Baltic States sending anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Friday evening.

"Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their Allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said. Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-clears-baltic-states-send-us-made-weapons-ukraine-2022-01-20 to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)