Jaishankar speaks with Kuwaiti, Qatari counterparts; discusses ties, Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke with his counterparts from Kuwait and Qatar separately and discussed a host of issues, including Afghanistan.In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was nice to speak with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah and review the progress of the bilateral relationship.Agreed on an early meeting of our Joint Commission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:51 IST
External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar ( File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke with his counterparts from Kuwait and Qatar separately and discussed a host of issues, including Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was nice to speak with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al-Sabah and review the progress of the bilateral relationship.

''Agreed on an early meeting of our Joint Commission. Also talked about regional situations ranging from West Asia and the Gulf to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar said.

In another tweet, the external affairs minister said he had a good conversation with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and it included an exchange of views on developments related to Afghanistan.

''Also spoke on our bilateral, economic and energy cooperation. Look forward to the meeting of our Joint Commission,'' Jaishankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

