Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat says AAP has no chance of forming govt

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party has no chance of forming a government in the state. "No chance for a third party. It's not Delhi where people will come, say something and it will be discussed everywhere. Understanding the geographical situation and all kinds of situations and then making a policy needs time. They will have to give that time," Rawat told ANI.

"The parties that existed earlier have disappeared gradually. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal too, which has a history of struggle, has been pushed by people into the bag of history. So, no question about a new party," he added. Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls under the leadership of retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal.

When asked about Harak Singh Rawat's return to the Congress, the former chief minister said: "It's good that he's part of the party. Decisions within the party are taken on basis of various ideas. The party always decides by looking ahead. Party's decision is supreme." Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14. (ANI)

