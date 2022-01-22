Left Menu

UP polls: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in Bijnor

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders of Nagina, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:42 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The ruling BJP in the state is contesting the polls in an alliance with Apna Dal and the Nishad party in teh upcoming assembly polls.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

