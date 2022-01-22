Left Menu

NC bats for restoration of statehood to J&K

Reacting to the statement, NC provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta said the people of this part of the country cannot be misled anymore by rhetoric and routine promises.They people know the gimmicks of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, which is totally insensitive towards the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, the NC leader said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:57 IST
NC bats for restoration of statehood to J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A senior leader of the National Conference on Saturday sought the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the promise held out in parliament about this core issue should be fulfilled forthwith.

Virtually releasing India's first 'District Good Governance Index' for the Union Territory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation process and statehood will be restored once the situation in the Union Territory becomes normal. Reacting to the statement, NC provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta said the people of this part of the country cannot be misled anymore by “rhetoric and routine promises”.

“They (people) know the gimmicks of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, which is totally insensitive towards the issues of Jammu and Kashmir,” the NC leader said. Referring to the alleged burgeoning unemployment problem and denial of jobs to skilled, unskilled and professional youth in the central projects being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, he said “this is injustice and discrimination as the locals are the primary stakeholders”.

Gupta said the Lt Governor's administration should not test the patience of the youth, who feel terribly let down.

“Unemployment has to be tackled as a priority with guarantee to the permanent residents in government jobs,” he said and sought 70 per cent jobs for educated unemployed youth besides 100 per cent recruitment of skilled and unskilled workers of Jammu and Kashmir in the central government establishments operating in Jammu and Kashmir besides IIMs and IITs.

He sought recruitment drives in police be expedited for the larger interest of the border youth, as also others who have been desperately craving for jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022