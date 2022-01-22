Left Menu

Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls

Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal.

The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state. After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government and is led N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

