I don't engage in verbal exchange with other party leaders: Chidambaram after Abhishek Banerjee's remark

After Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused him of spreading misunderstanding against TMC, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that he won't engage in a verbal exchange with general secretaries of other parties. "I don't enter in verbal exchanges with general secretaries of other parties. I'm a very modest Congress worker," said Chidambaram on being asked about Abhishek Banerjee's comment on the TMC-Congress alliance for Goa polls.

Accusing the Congress of "misleading people" of Goa, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party had approached former union minister P Chidambaram for alliance and if the results of the Goa election goes in favor of the BJP, the Congress leader "should come out in public and take the blame on him". "If the results of the Goa election goes in favour of the BJP, Chidambaram should come out in public and take the blame on him if he is so confident. Congress is misleading the people at large. They are misleading the every Goans," he added.

Trinamool Congress, which is keen to leave a mark in its outing in Goa, had suggested a broad alliance but not much has moved on the proposal due to competing interests and apparent lack of faith between the opposition parties. Congress is peeved at the Trinamool Congress "poaching" its leaders. TMC has announced only 11 candidates so far out of the 40 seats of Goa assembly.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

