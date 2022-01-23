Left Menu

Mayawati advises people not to waste vote on Congress after Priyanka Gandhi retracts her 'CM face' comment

In a veiled attack at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday urged people not to waste vote on Congress while saying that its "chief ministerial candidate" changed her stand.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:15 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a veiled attack at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday urged people not to waste vote on Congress while saying that its "chief ministerial candidate" changed her stand. "The condition of the Congress party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election has remained so bad that their CM candidate has changed her stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better that people do not waste their vote by voting for Congress, but vote for BSP unilaterally," Mayawati tweeted.

She further said that the BJP needs to be taken out of the power of UP in the interest of the society "In UP, parties like Congress are vote-cutting parties in the eyes of the people. In such a situation, BJP needs to be taken out of the power of UP in the interest of the society and a government headed by them is well-known, as BSP still occupies number one place," she added.

Earlier on Saturday in an exclusive interview with ANI, Congress general secretary had said she is not the only face of the party for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and her remarks at a press conference on Friday about being the face of the party were made in a "slight exaggerated way" in response to repeated queries from the media on the issue. A day ago, Priyanka Gandhi had hinted that she could be the Congress's CM face for UP.

The Congress leader had also expressed "surprise" at the "low-profile campaign" of BSP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and said its campaign has not picked up the expected pace even though the state is in the middle of the polls. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10 and results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

