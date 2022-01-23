Rajasthan Guv's Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was hacked on Sunday, sources in the Raj Bhawan said.

The hacker also posted a tweet in the Arabic language from the handle "@KalrajMishra", they said.

''Efforts are being made to restore the account,'' the sources said.

