Rajasthan Guv's Twitter account hacked
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:24 IST
- India
The Twitter account of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was hacked on Sunday, sources in the Raj Bhawan said.
The hacker also posted a tweet in the Arabic language from the handle "@KalrajMishra", they said.
''Efforts are being made to restore the account,'' the sources said.
