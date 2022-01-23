Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv's Twitter account hacked

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:24 IST
Rajasthan Guv's Twitter account hacked
The Twitter account of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was hacked on Sunday, sources in the Raj Bhawan said.

The hacker also posted a tweet in the Arabic language from the handle "@KalrajMishra", they said.

''Efforts are being made to restore the account,'' the sources said.

