Left Menu

Lockdown in TN hits flow of weekend tourists to Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:04 IST
Lockdown in TN hits flow of weekend tourists to Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

The weekly lockdown clamped by the Tamil Nadu government on Sundays has hit the flow of tourists coming into Puducherry.

Several tourist centres in the Union Territory that would normally be buzzing with activities on Saturdays and Sundays presented a forlorn look.

The municipal bus terminal here also presented a deserted look as the arrival of buses from districts in the neighbouring state was totally absent.

Normally, private vehicles from states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would be zooming around in the former French colony on the weekends.

An auto-rickshaw driver said the flow of tourists to Puducherry was absent Saturday and Sunday which has led to almost zero demand for rickshaw services.

Tourist centres, including establishments run by the Puducherry government, had very less inflow of people.

Puducherry has not adopted total lockdowns but has put in stringent curbs. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had told newspersons earlier in the day that if a lockdown was announced in Puducherry on the lines of several states then the livelihood sources of many people would suffer a setback.

She said the territorial government was adopting measures with several 'reasonable relaxations.' Congress leader and former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy had said on Saturday that the UT government was being 'unbearably lax in implementing curbs' and has been 'contributing to the rise in the number of fresh cases of COVID-19'.

Narayanasamy, who has himself tested positive for the infection and has been in home isolation over the last few days, wanted the government to tighten curbs even further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022