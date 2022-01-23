Left Menu

BSP releases list of star campaigners for UP polls' first phase

Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners.According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.January 21 was the last date of making nominations.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:05 IST
BSP releases list of star campaigners for UP polls' first phase
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and it includes the names of its chief Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar. Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners.

According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.

January 21 was the last date of making nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, as many as 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022