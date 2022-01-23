Armenian president resigns
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website.
Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Armenian
Advertisement