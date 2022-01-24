'No one will fall for your alluring bluff': Keshav Prasad Maurya to Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that no voter will fall for the latter's 'alluring bluff' as the people of the state have got used to 'good governance'. Maurya charged Yadav for spreading riots, hooliganism, exodus in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi today, the BJP leader said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji, the people have not forgotten the pain of riots, hooliganism, exodus during your government. Your tenure has not been forgotten even today that was responsible for corruption, religious and caste conflicts. As of now, the public has got used to good governance. Now no one will fall for your alluring bluff." On January 20, Maurya said to the reporters, "He (Akhilesh Yadav) speaks about development. I dare him to contest from any constituency where he has contributed towards development. We have heard that he would be contesting from the Mainpuri's Karhal seat. He didn't even have the guts to fight from an important constituency."

Maurya added that BJP would give him a tough fight. "Akhilesh ji will forget to ride a bicycle after that", stated the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

