Former PM Deve Gowda welcomes Modi's decision to install Bose's statue at India Gate

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to install the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi.

The JD(S) patriarch also recalled that he was Prime Minister during Bose's birth centenary year.

''I welcome @PMOIndia decision to install the statue of #SubhasChandraBose at India Gate. To rename Ross Island after him in 2018 was a fine decision too,'' Gowda said in a tweet.

Stating that many streams of thoughts and actions contributed to India’s freedom, he further said, ''Netaji's vision was militaristic, but we should take great pride that we embraced Mahatma Gandhi's vision of peace and non-violence. That made a big difference to what we became as a nation.'' ''Netaji has been an inspirational figure for generations of Indians. It was my good fortune that I was PM during his birth centenary year,'' he added.

Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter.

A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.

