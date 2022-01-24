Brazil's Bolsonaro signs 2022 budget into law
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday signed the 2022 budget into law, the country's official gazette showed, with total expenses seen at 4.7 trillion reais ($862.13 billion). Under the 2022 budget law, Brazil's primary budget is expected to come in at a deficit of 79.3 billion reais. ($1 = 5.4516 reais)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Monday signed the 2022 budget into law, the country's official gazette showed, with total expenses seen at 4.7 trillion reais ($862.13 billion). Bolsonaro vetoed a total 3.1 billion reais in expenses initially passed by Congress, but it was not immediately clear which sectors or activities would be affected by the move.
Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Bolsonaro was expected to veto 3.1 billion reais in expenses to allow those funds to be spent on the public payroll. Under the 2022 budget law, Brazil's primary budget is expected to come in at a deficit of 79.3 billion reais.
($1 = 5.4516 reais)
