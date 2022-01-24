Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro signs 2022 budget into law

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday signed the 2022 budget into law, the country's official gazette showed, with total expenses seen at 4.7 trillion reais ($862.13 billion). Under the 2022 budget law, Brazil's primary budget is expected to come in at a deficit of 79.3 billion reais. ($1 = 5.4516 reais)

Reuters | Rasília | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:03 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro signs 2022 budget into law
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Monday signed the 2022 budget into law, the country's official gazette showed, with total expenses seen at 4.7 trillion reais ($862.13 billion). Bolsonaro vetoed a total 3.1 billion reais in expenses initially passed by Congress, but it was not immediately clear which sectors or activities would be affected by the move.

Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Bolsonaro was expected to veto 3.1 billion reais in expenses to allow those funds to be spent on the public payroll. Under the 2022 budget law, Brazil's primary budget is expected to come in at a deficit of 79.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4516 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022