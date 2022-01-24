Left Menu

Libya parliament committee urges change of PM

A Libyan parliament committee on Monday said the chamber should choose a new interim prime minister and ruled out fresh elections for at least nine months after a planned national vote collapsed in December. A move by the eastern-based parliament to replace Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was installed through a U.N.-backed peace process, might be rejected by other factions, while an electoral delay may disappoint Libyans who had registered to vote.

A move by the eastern-based parliament to replace Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was installed through a U.N.-backed peace process, might be rejected by other factions, while an electoral delay may disappoint Libyans who had registered to vote. The U.N.-backed plan had called for both parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 but preparations for the vote fell apart over disagreements about fundamental rules including over the eligibility of some main candidates.

After the election process collapsed the parliament set up a political roadmap committee to look at what to do next. It presented its final report to parliament on Monday, saying it would take at least nine months to prepare for a new election to avoid fraud and ensure security.

It also proposed a vote in parliament on Tuesday to select a new prime minister.

