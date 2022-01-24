AAP deliberately not implementing Janlokpal Bill: Delhi BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has been deliberately not implementing the Janlokpal Bill and is only “misleading” people over the issue, a party statement said.

However, the AAP in a statement responded that the saffron party was playing politics over the issue of corruption by raising the issue of Lokpal when their own Lieutenant Governor rejected the proposal.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta in a statement charged the Kejriwal government with “lying” on the Janlokpal Bill and “misleading” people and said that AAP came to power by repeatedly talking about the Janlokpal bill but now they stand exposed before the country as the Bill is not yet implemented.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that for past seven years despite getting it passed Arvind Kejriwal government did not implement the Janlokpal Bill.

He said that the AAP government claimed on December 4, 2015 it had got the bill passed in state assembly and sent it to Lt Governor. On December 29, 2015 when BJP at a news conference asked for it as to what happened then the AAP replied the same has been sent to Lt Governor for his assent, the statement said.

''An RTI in this regard made it clear that the Lt Governor received file on September 25, 2019 and that was returned to law department on same September 27. Where was this file for past four years?,” Gupta asked in the statement.

Gupta asked when the Lt Governor had returned the file on September 27, 2019, the Delhi government should tell us why it hasn't been implemented so far. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also alleged that the AAP government was “misleading” on the issue of Janlokpal Bill. When AAP was being formed in 2013 it was announced that the moment its government will come to power, Janlokpal bill would be enforced. But to no avail, Tiwari said in the statement.

Responding to allegations, the AAP said that BJP is playing politics over the issue of corruption.

“They are only playing dirty politics by raising the issue of Lokpal when their own LG rejected the proposal. The BJP is the most corrupt party in the history of independent India. They have no right to speak on corruption,” the AAP said in a statement.

The party said that the AAP government had eliminated corruption in 49 days. But when AAP formed government again in 2015, BJP snatched away the ACB (Anti-Corruption Branch).

“Why did the BJP's central government take away ACB from the Delhi Government? Not only did they snatch it away, they didn't take a single step against corruption. We challenge them to return ACB to us and we will show how corruption can be completely eliminated,” the AAP said in the statement.

