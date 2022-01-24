PM Modi to interact with BJP workers on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday.

The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Please do join. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with BJP Karyakartas from all over the country on Namo App (audio) at 11 AM tomorrow,'' the office of BJP president J P Nadda tweeted on Monday.

