Samajwadi Party list of candidates proves it is party that tarnished UP's image: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday took a dig at Samajwadi Party which declared 159 candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections on Monday and said the list proves "it is the same party which tarnished the image of the state". "Akhilesh Yadav always says this is the new SP but the list of candidates released by it has proven that this is the same party who tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh," Maurya told ANI.

"When SP came to power in 2012, it had brought many plans for the people here which include riots, corruption, 'mafia' and many more. Today's list is just a trailer, the whole picture is yet to come." He said the people of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed with SP and continue to be so.

"People on bail and in jail have been given tickets," the BJP leader said. Maurya said the people of Uttar Pradesh know very well that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a stable government in the state.

"BJP will again come to power in Uttar Pradesh, the party is the protective shield of people," he said. "UP ki jan-jan ki yahi pukar, fir ek baar Bhajpa sarkar" (Every one in Uttar Pradesh is saying BJP once again), he added.

According to the Samajwadi Party's list, party leader Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest from Jaswantnagar. Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party is part of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

