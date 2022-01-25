Left Menu

I’m very much a BJP worker: Party MP and daughter of UP minister who joined SP

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:32 IST
Budaun’s BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, whose father and UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya recently defected to Samajwadi Party, on Tuesday asserted that she was a very much BJP worker, expressing her loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reaching here for the first time after her father quit the BJP, she took part in the filing of nomination papers by her partymen for the assembly polls.

Polling in Budaun and other neighbouring assembly seats will be held in the second phase of elections on February 14.

Talking to reporters here, Sanghamitra Maurya exuded confidence that the BJP will win all six assembly seats of the Budaun district.

''I am a BJP worker and have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' she said Asked about her father Swami Prasad Maurya's assertions that there is no respect for backwards and Dalits in the BJP, she said this matter has reached Modi ji and he will find a solution.

Asked about her post on social media about herself and Aparna Yadav, who had recently joined BJP quitting Samajwadi Party, Sanghmitra Maurya said, ''I had only asked in the post since when sisters and daughters began having caste and religion.” It was a comment on those who have been giving suggestions without asking, she said, referring to her post on Facebook in which she had registered agony on being attacked after her father quit the BJP.

''Should it be also associated with 'varg' (class) that the daughter is (Maurya) backward and daughter-in-law (Bisht) upper caste?'' she had asked in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

