Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of ten candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:16 IST
AAP releases fourth list of 10 candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of ten candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls. "Aam Aadmi Party released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Best wishes to all the candidates. Will fight and win," the party said in a tweet.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes: Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli (Badrinath), Dayal Singh Bisht (Karnaprayag), Kishori Nandan Doval (Rudraprayag), Pushpa Rawat (Narendra Nagar), Sagar Bhandari (Pratapnagar), Darshan Doval (Chakrata ST), Sanjay Saini (Haridwar), Naresh Prince (Roorkee), Chandra Prakash Punera (Pithoragarh) and Babita Chand (Gangolihat SC) Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

