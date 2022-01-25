Left Menu

Congress leader Joseph Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa assembly polls

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Congress leader Joseph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constituency on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Former Congress leader Joseph Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa assembly polls. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Congress leader Joseph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constituency on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. "We have strengthened our party again in Calangute and definitely, we are winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa," said Goa CM after Sequeira joined BJP today.

The former Congress leader was asked whether he would contest Assembly elections from Calangute, Sequeira said, "If the party gives me a ticket, then I will put all my zeal towards it." However, before joining BJP today, he told ANI, "I will be joining BJP today to contest assembly election against Congress candidate Michael Lobo in Calangute constituency.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

