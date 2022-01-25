Left Menu

UK PM Johnson welcomes police investigation into Downing St parties

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:55 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday welcomed a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged lockdown parties at his official Downing Street residence, and said it would help to draw a line under the issue.

An internal investigation is being carried out by a senior civil servant which has shared findings with the police, "so I welcome the Met's decision to conduct it's own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters," he told parliament.

