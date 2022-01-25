Left Menu

No 'At Home' reception at Raj Nivas in Pondy

Updated: 25-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:41 IST
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cancelled the 'At Home' reception at Raj Nivas here on Republic Day.

An official source told PTI on Tuesday that the unabated prevalence of COVID-19 was the reason behind the cancellation of the conventional reception.

Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana, would unfurl the tricolour in Telangana on the Wednesday morning and later fly to Puducherry to lead the celebrations at Gandhi Thidal at 9 am here, the official source said.

Congress leader V Narayanasamy had on Monday hit out against the Governor for taking up the flag hoisting duties in two places without letting the Chief Minister of Puducherry to unfurl the tricolour here.

