Russia will pay high price if it attacks Ukraine, says Macron
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
France and Germany will not abandon dialogue with Russia but if Moscow chooses to attack Ukraine the price will be high, French President Emmnauel Macron said on Tuesday.
Macron, speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, said Europe and its allies were united on the question of Ukraine.
