'Double tyranny' by 'Double engine' govt for demanding rightful employment: Rahul Gandhi slams Bihar govt over lathi-charge on protesting students

Responding to police lathi-charge on students protesting against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, saying that the 'double-engine' government committed 'double tyranny' on students demanding their rightful employment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:06 IST
A visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to police lathi-charge on students protesting against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, saying that the 'double-engine' government committed 'double tyranny' on students demanding their rightful employment. "Double-engine government committed double tyranny for demanding their rightful employment. My India was not like this," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

In Patna, Bihar Police fired tear gas shells & used water cannons to disperse students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam & lathi-charge on protesters yesterday. Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest on Monday against "inaccurate exam results".

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

